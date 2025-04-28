Salman Khan halts UK tour in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Salman Khan has made the difficult decision to postpone his much-anticipated UK tour, “The Bollywood Big One,” following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

The superstar shared the news with his fans through an emotional post on Instagram on Monday.

The tour originally scheduled for May 4 and 5, had stops in Manchester and London. It promised to be a star-studded affair, featuring some of Bollywood’s brightest talents, including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the chance to see these popular stars perform live, but in light of the recent tragedy, the show has postponed.

Salman Khan explained the decision in his Instagram post, expressing his deep sorrow over Pahalgam attack.

“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London,” he wrote.

He further acknowledged the disappointment this would cause his fans, but emphasized the importance of pausing in such a moment of grief. He thanked his supporters for their understanding and assured them that new dates for the tour would be out soon.

This announcement comes after other high-profile artists, including singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, also chose to cancel their performances in Chennai and Surat, respectively, as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

The terror attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which saw the loss of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The attack on April 22 has shocked the nation and sparked widespread grief.

Salman Khan had previously expressed his sorrow on social media, condemning the violence. “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families,” he wrote, quoting, “Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai,” which translates to, “Killing even one innocent is akin to destroying the entire universe.”