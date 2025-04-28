Paresh Rawal swears by drinking his own urine to heal his injury!

In a recent interview, veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a rather shocking and unconventional story about how he healed a knee injury while filming ‘Ghatak’ in the 1990s as he revealed that he drank his own urine for a surprising remedy suggested by none other than the legendary action director Veeru Devgn.

The incident took place when Paresh Rawal injured his leg during the shoot of ‘Ghatak’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

With his knee in severe pain, Rawal quickly rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai by co-stars Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa. Rawal, who feared that his career might be at risk due to the injury, recalled the distress of the situation. But what followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

It was during his hospital visit that Veeru Devgn, the father of actor Ajay Devgn and an action director renowned for his work in Bollywood, came to offer his advice.

According to Paresh Rawal, Devgn asked him about the injury and then suggested a rather unconventional method for quick recovery—drinking his own urine first thing in the morning.

In a candid chat with ‘The Lallantop’, Rawal explained the conversation: “Veeru Devgn came to visit me at the hospital, and after learning about my leg injury, he gave me this rather bizarre advice. He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning, saying that it was a practice followed by many fighters for quicker healing. He also advised me to avoid alcohol, mutton, and tobacco, and just stick to regular food along with my morning urine.”

For Rawal, this was no small feat, but he decided to take the advice seriously. “I decided to make the experience memorable,” he shared. “I thought, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’ll do it properly.’ So, I sipped it like a beer.” And for the next 15 days, Rawal followed the routine without hesitation.

“Normally, this kind of injury would take about 2 to 2.5 months to heal, but I was back on my feet in just about a month and a half,” he said.