Salman Khan graces 29th Kolkata International Film Festival

Salman Khan touched down in Kolkata on Tuesday morning for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival’s inaugural ceremony, exuding his signature style in a black T-shirt and blue denims. The actor, known for his ‘Dabangg’ persona, greeted his fans with waves at the airport.

The Kolkata International Film Festival, commencing today, will run until December 12. This annual event is orchestrated under the guidance of the state’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of various Bollywood luminaries, marking Salman Khan’s inaugural attendance at this prestigious festival in Kolkata.

State minister and singer Babul Supriya extended a warm welcome to Salman Khan upon his arrival at the airport. Notably, the previous year’s inauguration saw the likes of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, director Mahesh Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji gracing the occasion.

While Salman revels in the success of his recent action thriller film ‘Tiger 3,’ directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, he expressed his gratitude for the impressive box office numbers. Despite the distractions of Diwali and the ongoing World Cup, the actor remains thankful for the overwhelming response.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment in the Tiger franchise, forming a part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan.’ As Salman continues to bask in the success of his latest venture, he remains tight-lipped about his next project. (ANI)