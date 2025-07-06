Salman Khan announces war drama ‘Battle of Galwan’ with gritty poster

Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan is gearing up for a powerful transformation, and this time, he’ll be stepping into the boots of an Indian Army officer for ‘Battle of Galwan’, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman broke the news on Friday evening through a striking motion poster on his social media platforms.

In the poster, he is bloodied but determined, eyes blazing with emotion. The project is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clashes that took place between Indian and Chinese troops on June 16, 2020.

Salman Khan announces ‘Battle of Galwan’:

In a conflict that shocked the nation, 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives during that fateful face-off in Ladakh. While exact numbers remain unclear, China too suffered significant losses.

The incident, which unfolded along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sparked nationwide grief and anger, and heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Since then, both sides have engaged in multiple rounds of disengagement talks and buffer zones have been created in certain contested areas. But the memory of Galwan continues to echo across the country.

Although plot specifics remain under wraps, the teaser’s tone suggests the film will focus on patriotism, sacrifice, and resilience.

Adding more fuel to the anticipation, Salman Khan shared another post featuring a gritty image of himself, seated beside a poster of ‘Battle of Galwan’.

While the image had fans guessing initially, the film’s title in the background gave it away. He paired the post with a cryptic caption: “Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English… you translate.”