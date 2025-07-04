Pooja Bhatt Podcast to share her journey through the highs and lows of showbiz

Pooja Bhatt is stepping into a new role, one that doesn’t require lights, camera, or action. The acclaimed actor, director, and producer is turning host for ‘The Pooja Bhatt Show’, a brand-new podcast under the iHeartPodcasts banner, in partnership with Mammoth Media Asia.

The show promises a no-holds-barred journey through Bhatt’s own life and the wider world of Indian entertainment, with episodes dropping weekly from late September.

Bhatt’s show aims to add a personal, reflective layer to the noise. “There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry,” she shared. “I want to spotlight the amazing people: actors, directors, musicians, stylists, producers, who’ve shaped me and helped shape our culture. It’s a chance to share not just my journey but theirs too, with all the triumphs and missteps along the way.”

Pooja Bhatt announces podcast:

From her days as a young actor in the ‘90s to her evolution into a bold filmmaker and outspoken advocate for mental health and recovery, Pooja Bhatt has lived many lives in the public eye.

The series is a production of Epilogue and distributed by iHeartPodcasts, which is expanding its reach into Asia. Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts, called the launch of the show a landmark moment. “We are so excited to kick off our new Asia-focused slate with someone as iconic and dynamic as Pooja. Her perspective, drawn from decades in the creative world, is going to make for compelling listening.”

Jonathan Serbin and Jay Faires of Mammoth Media Asia echoed the sentiment, noting how global interest in Indian pop culture continues to surge. “Pooja’s unique lens, having been at the top of the industry for years, offers listeners rare access. Whether you’re a Bollywood fan or simply curious about India’s creative landscape, this show will resonate.”

‘The Pooja Bhatt Show’ will not only feature personal reflections but also bring in voices from across the industry, from headline-makers to behind-the-scenes heroes like background dancers, makeup artists, and assistant directors.

In Bhatt’s words, “Stories of resilience, of triumph, of debilitating failures, of anguish and joy!”