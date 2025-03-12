Saif Ali Khan time-travels! Shoots at his debut film spot after 32 years!

Saif Ali Khan is walking down the memory lane, literally! The actor, who recently announced his upcoming film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’, is already onto his next big project.

But here’s the real kicker—Saif is currently shooting at the exact same location where he filmed his first-ever scene for his Bollywood debut ‘Parampara’ way back in 1993. Talk about a full-circle moment!

A few leaked pictures from the sets have sent the internet into a frenzy. Saif is rocking a suave new look—sporting a neatly trimmed moustache and a slick side-parted hairstyle.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, trying to guess what his next project could be. Is it a period drama? A suspense thriller? The makers are keeping tight-lipped, only adding to the curiosity.

What’s truly grabbing attention is how ‘fit and youthful’ Saif looks in these latest photos. It’s been over three decades since his debut, yet he still has the same effortless charm. Social media is flooded with comments like “Nawab never ages!” and “How does he look this good after all these years?”

While this mystery project remains under wraps, Saif’s fans won’t have to wait too long to see him in action. His upcoming film ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is already making waves. This Netflix thriller sees him play a cunning jewel thief hired to steal a rare diamond.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta—an ensemble cast that’s got movie buffs excited!

Though the official release date hasn’t been revealed yet, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is expected to drop soon on Netflix. If the buzz is anything to go by, fans are in for a gripping, stylish crime thriller with Saif at his best.

Stay tuned—Saif Ali Khan is on a roll, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!