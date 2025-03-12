Dia Mirza on ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’: “No script, No voice for women”

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently opened up about the blatant disregard for women’s voices in the industry during her early years. Recalling her experience while working on ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ (2002), Dia shared how she was shut down for simply asking questions about her character and the script.

Speaking to Zoom, Dia revealed that back then, the shooting schedules revolved around the availability of male stars and locations, leaving actresses with little say. “It still happens now, but at least you have a better understanding of the story. Back then, we didn’t know anything,” she said.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza starred alongside Salman Khan in ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, a film directed by Pankaj Parashar. She initially felt excited about working with a top director known for ‘ChaalBaaz’ (1989) and a big production house. However, she was soon shocked by the lack of basic preparation.

Advertisement

“The script wasn’t available. No workshops, no readings. Scenes were handed to us last-minute, sometimes written in Bhojpuri, even though my character was from Rajasthan,” she recalled.

Even costume decisions were haphazard. “My clothes were getting stitched on the fly and just arriving,” she said, highlighting how disorganized things were.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

One of the biggest shocks for Dia was the attitude towards female actors. When she questioned why her character was dressed in a ‘chaniya choli’, she was dismissed.

“They just told me, ‘You ask too many questions. Don’t do that. Just do whatever is being told to you.’”

This experience left a lasting impact on Dia. “The complete disregard for a woman’s space and her right to ask questions was stifling. It was as if we weren’t allowed to know better so that we could do better,” she said.