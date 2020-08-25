After giving us a glimpse of his reading habit and his love for books on social media, Saif Ali Khan, a voracious reader, is all set for a new project. To a surprise, the actor is all set to turn into an author. He will be writing his autobiography. The book will be out in 2021.

According to IANS, the 50-year-old actor’s autobiography will revolve around his family, career, success, failures and his influences and inspirations. He hopes to open up with all his heart and a dash of humour.

Speaking about the same, Saif told the agency, “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,”

Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.

While everybody is cursing the year 2020 for not being so good to them due to pandemic, it is certainly a good one for Saif Ali Khan and his family as they recently announced that they are expecting their second child after son Taimur, who was born in 2016. Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his earlier marriage to Amrita Singh.