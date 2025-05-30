Saif Ali Khan says real privilege is choosing fatherhood over fame

In a world where hustle has become a badge of honour, Saif Ali Khan is unapologetically swimming against the current.

Speaking recently at the Arab Media Summit, the actor got candid about what success truly means to him. And, spoiler alert: it’s got nothing to do with box office numbers.

For Saif, the real luxury in life isn’t a sprawling mansion or a designer watch collection, it’s the ability to say, “No, I’m going home.” His definition of success? Choosing dinner with his kids over a night shoot. Taking a school holiday seriously. Catching those fleeting bedtime moments before the lights go out in his children’s room.

“I hate coming home and finding the kids already asleep. That’s not success,” Saif Ali Khan shared. “Success is being able to catch that half hour with them, to be part of their day.”

In the ever-busy world of Bollywood, where actors often jump from one project to the next, Saif’s grounded take feels like a deep breath. He’s not just doing the work, he’s doing the life.

The full, sometimes chaotic, and always meaningful life that includes being a dad, a husband, a son, and a man who knows how to value the quiet moments.

And it’s not just about showing up physically. For Saif, being present means cooking meals with the kids, making those long-distance calls to his mother, and truly being part of the family fabric. “I’m at that funny age now,” he joked. “I have to check in on both my kids and my mom.”

While fans see him on-screen in everything from thrillers to comedies, it’s the off-screen version of Saif, the man who blocks off entire school holidays for his children, that’s perhaps most compelling right now.

“We only get a few proper breaks each year, and when my kids are on vacation, I’m off too. That time is sacred,” he said with the kind of quiet confidence that comes from knowing where his priorities lie.

That’s not to say Saif’s calendar is empty. Far from it. He has a stacked lineup of films in the pipeline, including ‘Race 4’, a gritty biopic with Rahul Dholakia, a mysterious new project with comedy legend Priyadarshan, and a social thriller helmed by Hansal Mehta.

But if there’s one thing he’s not willing to compromise on, it’s family time.