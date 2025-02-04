Saif Ali Khan makes first appearance after stabbing attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance on Monday after recovering from a recent stabbing attack.

The ‘Hum Tum’ star attended a Netflix event in Mumbai, where he was seen wearing a black cast on his arm but remained in high spirits.

Saif, who was promoting his upcoming film ‘Jewel Thief’, expressed his excitement about being back. “It’s very nice to be standing here in front of you… it feels great to be here. I’m really looking forward to this movie. Siddharth and I have been discussing this for a long time. I’ve always wanted to do a heist film, and I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star,” he said, gesturing towards Jaideep Ahlawat.

The actor’s appearance comes after a terrifying incident last month when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into his home intending to commit theft.

The situation escalated into violence, leaving Saif with stab wounds on his thoracic spine and other injuries. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, released a heartfelt statement, urging the media to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process what has happened. We request the media and paparazzi to avoid unnecessary speculation and coverage,” she said.

She further emphasized the impact of constant scrutiny, calling it overwhelming and a potential safety risk. “While we appreciate the concern and support, we need space to heal as a family. We hope for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive period,” her statement read.