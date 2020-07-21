Saif Ali Khan is all set to move into a bigger apartment situated opposite to his current residence. The actor, in a conversation, revealed that he and his family are planning to move to the new house which is actually bigger than their current one. Currently, Saif is overseeing the renovation work at the new house. He will give his old flat for rent.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Saif was asked why he was regularly spotted outside his house, he said, “ Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains.”

A couple of days back, the power couple hosted their family members including Soha-Kunal and their daughter Inaaya and Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim over the weekend.

Post this, Sara announced that her driver has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Showing concern about it, Saif added, “Anyone can get infected, so the stigma that has come to be attached to it doesn’t make sense. Medical costs are astronomical, so it’s important to stay home and safe.”

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Saif has quite a few projects in his kitty. He is yet to complete the remaining shoot for Bunty Aur Babli sequel. He said there are plans to begin shooting for Bhoot Police in August but is uncertain of its exact schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also hopes to work on the Vikram Vedha remake with Aamir Khan.