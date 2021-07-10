While the lockdown was underway, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they would be becoming a family of four. On February 21, Kareena gave birth to the couple’s second son. The couple has been rumoured to have named their second child Jeh earlier today. According to reports, nana ji, aka granddad and Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the same.

Of late, the couple has been considering several names for him and were calling him Jeh at home. Nevertheless, reports say they still haven’t finalised the name for official documentation. Randhir Kapoor made a confirmatory statement that the baby’s name is in fact Jeh. In an interview, Randhir revealed that the duo had decided on the name a week ago.

Saif Ali Khan announced the birth of his second child with Kareena with the statement, “It’s been a beautiful experience giving birth to a boy, mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to everyone for the love and support.”

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor has plans to release her first pregnancy book, called Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which is slated for release in 2021.