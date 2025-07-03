Alia Bhatt reacts as ‘Ramayana’ teaser unveils Ranbir, “Some things don’t need words”

Alia Bhatt was left nearly speechless after seeing her husband Ranbir Kapoor step into the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’.

The actress took to Instagram to share her reaction after the much-anticipated teaser dropped. She didn’t use many words, but her post said enough: “Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026, we’re waiting.”

Her support for Ranbir is nothing new. From showing up at his film events to cheering for him online, Alia has always been in his corner, both as a partner and a fellow actor.

Alia Bhatt on ‘Ramayana’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor:

On Thursday, fans finally got their first glimpse of the ‘Ramayana’ universe, with the makers unveiling a dramatic teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

The video begins with a symbolic depiction of the holy trinity Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva before transitioning into sweeping visuals of the key characters from the ancient epic.

Ranbir appears as a composed and calm Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi is seen as a graceful Sita. Yash, on the other hand, presents a darker, more menacing version of Ravana, offering a striking contrast to Ranbir’s gentle portrayal.

The makers posted the teaser with a note that echoed their commitment to storytelling: “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World… Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic projects in recent times.

It will unfold in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled to release around Diwali 2026, and Part 2 expected a year later during Diwali 2027.