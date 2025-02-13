Ruchira Ghormare celebrates love for Viineet ahead of ‘Chhaava’ release

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of ‘Chhaava’ on Valentine’s Day, actor Ruchira Ghormare Singh has decided to celebrate her love a day early with a special tribute to her husband, Viineet Kumar Siingh.

This early Valentine’s celebration comes as Viineet’s film hits theaters on February 14, and Ruchira took the opportunity to honor their 11 years of togetherness, including 3 years of marriage.

Sharing a series of cherished photos on social media, Ruchira took her followers on a nostalgic journey through their relationship—from their early dating days to their wedding, alongside playful, candid moments that show the fun they share.

In her emotional message, Ruchira Ghormare wrote: “Since February 14th is Chhaava Day, I wanted to celebrate us a day earlier. Before the world celebrates Chhaava, I celebrate you, Viineet. I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude and love for you. Watching you pour your heart and soul into everything you do fills me with pride beyond words. In ‘Chhaava’, I see not just the brilliant actor the world admires but the relentless dreamer and kind-hearted soul I fell in love with.”

She went on to praise Viineet’s strength, passion, and perseverance, saying she has been lucky to witness his personal and professional journey up close. Concluding with a beautiful note, Ruchira expressed: “Today, I celebrate you, my husband, my constant, my greatest love. Here’s to many more beautiful chapters, together and forever. I love you beyond what words can ever express.”

Ruchira’s tribute comes just one day ahead of the release of ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama about the Maratha warrior Kavi Kalash, portrayed by Viineet. The film, which explores the life of the unsung heroes of the Maratha Empire, promises to bring historical courage and sacrifice to the screen.

Directed by Laxman Utrekar, ‘Chhaava’ is already generating significant buzz.