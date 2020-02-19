Rohit Shetty is busy in the promotions of his upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film has been creating much buzz since its inception. Since the day the shoot began, fans of Kaif and Kumar were all charged up to see this duo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Just a few days back, the filmmaker was seen at the launch of his show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. Amidst all this, Rohit is all set to come up with Singham 3. In a recent group interview, Rohit opened up about Singham 3. He said, “The next installment in my cop universe will be Singham with Ajay. It’s Singham’s turn to come next.”

Since Rohit revealed about his film Sooryavanshi at the end of the 2018 film Simmba, the director was asked whether the audience will get to see a glimpse of Singham 3 in Sooryavanshi. To this, he said, “We are not bringing anyone this time. No cop is coming in Sooryavanshi because then I will have to make the film immediately.”

Talking about Sooryavanshi, as per a recent report, the release date of Sooryavanshi may have been moved up by two days. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Sooryavanshi also stars Sikander Kher, Vivaan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo in the film as Simmba and Singham.

The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. As of now, the official release date remains March 27, 2020.