Riddhima Kapoor defends brother Ranbir against misogyny claims

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been under the constant scrutiny of social media, often facing harsh criticism. A certain section of online users has labeled Ranbir as a “misogynist” and an “unsupportive husband,” particularly following a viral video where Alia shared an incident involving Ranbir asking her to wipe off her lipstick. This moment sparked widespread backlash, with many calling his behavior toxic. However, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir, has stepped forward to defend the couple.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Riddhima addressed the ongoing criticism, emphasizing that both Ranbir and Alia are unfazed by the judgments of the public. “They adore each other,” she said, adding, “They’ve created the most beautiful child, Raha. She is so adorable. They are amazing parents. I don’t think they care about what people say.”

Riddhima, who is well-known for being a ‘supportive’ sibling, further explained that while people will always have opinions, it’s important not to let negativity overshadow happiness. She acknowledged that “trolls” will always find something to criticize.

Ranbir and Alia, married in April 2022, welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year. Despite the flurry of opinions surrounding their relationship, the couple has not reacted to any of them.

Riddhima herself has made her own mark in the entertainment industry, recently appearing on the reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.