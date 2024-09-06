Rashmika Mandanna’s visit to NGE sparks buzz for ‘Sikandar’

In a move that has fans buzzing with anticipation, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) office today, where she was there for a look test for her upcoming film, Sikandar. Dressed casually yet chicly in a white top tucked into her jeans, paired with stylish sunglasses and sleek white sneakers, Rashmika exuded a confidence that perfectly matches her rising star status.

This visit by Rashmika comes at a pivotal time, as excitement for Sikandar continues to mount. The film, directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss, features the much-loved Salman Khan alongside Rashmika, marking a significant moment in her burgeoning career.

The pairing of these two dynamic actors has fans eagerly discussing what they can expect from this collaboration. Rashmika’s charm and her proven ability to resonate with diverse audiences across India make her an ideal counterpart to Salman’s larger-than-life persona.

Advertisement

As Rashmika steps further into the spotlight, her career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. From her breakout roles in South Indian cinema to her recent ventures in Bollywood, she has rapidly become a household name. Known for her engaging performances and infectious energy, Rashmika is particularly admired for her versatility, seamlessly transitioning between various genres and characters.

‘Sikandar’ is ready to be one of the most talked-about films of 2025, and the excitement is palpable. Fans are not only looking forward to the unique chemistry between Rashmika and Salman but also to the film’s storyline and production values.