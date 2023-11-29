Rashmika Mandanna condemns deepfake normalization

In a candid revelation during the promotional spree of her upcoming film “Animal,” Rashmika Mandanna expressed her concern over the alarming surge in Deepfake cases, shedding light on the distressing trend that has ensnared even the most prominent figures in the film industry. The acclaimed actress took a bold stance against the normalization of Deepfakes, stressing that although these manipulations have been prevalent for a while, society should not trivialize the severity of their impact.

Recently, Alia Bhatt became the latest casualty of this nefarious technology, joining the unfortunate list of celebrities who have fallen victim to digitally altered content. Mandanna, in a heartfelt commentary, delved into the disconcerting reality of Deepfakes, emphasizing that the time has come to challenge the nonchalance with which society has come to accept these deceptive alterations.

Expressing gratitude towards fellow celebrities who rallied behind her when a manipulated video of her circulated online, Rashmika Mandanna acknowledged the collective strength of the Indian film industry in confronting the issue head-on. The actress confessed to contemplating the significance of her own voice in the matter, pondering whether anyone would care if she spoke out against the normalization of Deepfakes.

Taking a firm stand, Mandanna urged women to be proactive in seeking support when confronted with such instances, recognizing the critical importance of solidarity in combating the menace of Deepfakes. The actress acknowledged the invaluable backing she received from her peers and underscored the need for a united front against this malicious trend.

In recent weeks, the prevalence of doctored videos, particularly targeting female Indian stars, has surged on social media platforms. Following instances involving Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Mandanna herself, the latest victim is none other than the acclaimed “Gangubai Kathiawadi” star, Alia Bhatt. The disturbing Deepfake featured Bhatt’s visage seamlessly grafted onto another individual’s body, engaging in objectionable actions that underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and stringent action against this digital malfeasance.