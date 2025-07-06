Ranveer Singh unveils action-packed ‘Dhurandhar’ on his birthday: First look out now

Ranveer Singh just gave his fans the ultimate birthday gift; the explosive first look of his upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’.

The action-thriller, touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025, is going to hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

Directed by ‘Uri’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, promising a power-packed ensemble.

The film’s first glimpse dropped today, a gritty, adrenaline-fueled 2-minute-40-second teaser that blends intense action, suspense, and style. Backed by a hauntingly charged soundtrack composed by Shashwat, featuring vocals from Jasmine Sandlas and a fiery rap section by Hanumankind, the teaser builds a dark, intense world filled with secrets and chaos.

The teaser opens with a burning question: “An inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of the unknown men.”

From there, it dives headfirst into a visceral montage of fast-paced combat, gunfire, covert missions, and some seriously stylish face-offs.

Ranveer Singh leads the charge, embodying a character that’s both mysterious and magnetic; quite the departure from his recent romantic stint in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023).

Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, ‘Dhurandhar’ is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film promises to tell the ‘untold origin story’ of men who operated in the shadows.

Interestingly, the first look wasn’t the only surprise today. Fans noticed something curious yesterday. Ranveer Singh wiped his entire Instagram feed, leaving behind just one cryptic story showing the numbers “12:12” with crossed sword emojis.

The internet was left guessing, and now the mystery stands solved: it was all a build-up to the ‘Dhurandhar’ reveal.

This marks Ranveer’s return to the lead role after a two-year gap. He made a brief, crowd-pleasing appearance as Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. But ‘Dhurandhar’ will be his big comeback to anchoring a film.