Ranveer Singh praises Narendra Modi and armed forces after Operation Sindoor

Bollywood’s energy powerhouse Ranveer Singh has once again proven he’s more than just flash and flair, because on Instagram, the ‘Singham Again’ actor paid tribute to the valiant soldiers and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bold leadership during the recently executed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a story post that struck a patriotic chord, Ranveer began with a hard-hitting Hindi couplet:

“Rah chalte ko hum chehrte nahi, lekin agar koi chede, toh phir hum use chhorte nahi.”

(“We don’t bother anyone going their way, but if provoked, we never let them off.”)

Ranveer Singh then added a clear salute to the mission: “Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi.”

For context, ‘Operation Sindoor’ was India’s sharp and swift retaliation to escalating cross-border tensions. Launched in the early hours of May 7, the operation targeted nine terror camps—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Lasting just under 30 minutes, it was a strategic, precision strike that sent a strong message without any reported damage to civilian zones on the Indian side.

What stood out in the operation, apart from its efficiency, was its timing and clarity of intent. By homing in on known terror hideouts in areas like Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, India demonstrated that it won’t sit idle in the face of threats.

The military stressed that the targets were strictly terrorist in nature, reinforcing the narrative of focused, responsible defense action.

Ranveer’s move joined a growing wave of tributes from across the film industry. Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and other entertainment circles rallied in a rare moment of unity, standing behind the armed forces.

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Mahesh Babu echoed similar sentiments online. They used their platforms to highlight the importance of national security and salute the forces.

Raveena Tandon and Nimrat Kaur praised the “precision and professionalism”. Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood offered heartfelt notes of gratitude.

Even fitness icon Milind Soman and veteran actors like Chiranjeevi joined the chorus.