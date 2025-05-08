Following the strikes, film producers rush to trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’

Following the ‘Operation Sindoor’ strike on Tuesday, producers and banners have filed trademark applications to secure the title for media productions. As per reports, Reliance Industries was the first to submit its application on Wednesday. However, the conglomerate subsequently scrapped the plea. RIL, along with three other netizens, were the first four to file for a trademark. Following this, Hindustan Times reported that IMMPA has received numerous applications around the Pahalgam attack and the consequential Operation Sindoor.

As per the filings before the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed on May 7. RIL filed the application at 10.42 am on May 7 under Class 41. (Trademark pertaining to education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities). The other three trademarks were filed by a Mumbai resident, and one by a retired Air Force officer. A Delhi-based advocate filed the fourth trademark application. However, on May 8, RIL issued a statement withdrawing the application. “Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation.” It added, “Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.”

#BreakingNews | A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed: Ministry of Defence.… pic.twitter.com/pn4YTmxL05 Advertisement — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 6, 2025



Moreover, Hindustan Times reported that notable industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), have seen a flux in applications trying to secure titles related to Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suresh Amin of the IFTPC revealed the details to the portal. The organisation began receiving title registration applications from producers starting from 3 pm, Wednesday. “IFTPC is flooded by all the applications from producers to secure a title about Operation Sindoor. All the titles which we have got are around the mission only. We have received around 10-12 applications for the title, all relevant to the operation. The applications are from big production houses of Bollywood. The titles are for films as well as web series.” Reportedly, IMPAA has received around 25 applications for titles based on the operation.

