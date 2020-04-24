Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter controversy doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended. This came after Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred via her tweets and reported her Twitter handle.

Post it, many celebs including Kubbra Sait and Reema Kagti came in support of Farah and reported similar tweets. Seeing all this, actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of her sister and has slammed all allegations put on her by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of ‘muslim genocide.’

Now, a police complaint has been filed against Kangana for allegedly referring to people of a particular community as ‘terrorist’ and coming out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel.

The complaint has been filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of Mumbai.

In a copy of the complaint lying with IANS, it has been mentioned, “It is pertinent to note that one sister calls for genocide killings, violence and the other sister not just support her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account but also gives a label of terrorist to a sect…”

The complaint accused the actress and her sister Rangoli of “misusing their stardom, fanbase, fame, money, power and influence with an aim and intent to promote hatred, disbalance, fights in the country for their personal benefits and gains.”

In a recently shared video on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut said if anyone can find a tweet where Rangoli says anything offensive, “then we both will publicly apologize.”

The actress also stated that her sister had specifically mentioned that people who have attacked doctors and police personnel should be shot dead.

The actress had also stated in the video message that she and her sister did not believe that every person “attacking doctors and cops” belonged to any particular community.