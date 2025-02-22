Taapsee Pannu responds to Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel’s ‘sasti copy’ remark

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself with her powerful roles. Her filmography boasts titles like ‘Pink,’ ‘Thappad,’ ‘Badla,’ and ‘Haseen Dilruba’ among others. The actress has always replied to criticism and trolling with grace and her recent statement is no exception. During a recent interview, Taapsee recalled Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calling her Kangana’s ‘Sasti copy.’

During her latest conversation with ABP News, Taapsee Pannu shared her thoughts on the old controversy once again. She said, “Maybe I am ‘sasti’ because I don’t get paid as much as Kangana Ranaut. If being called a copy of such a talented actress is the case, I am okay with it.” She added that a person’s words and conversations reflect their upbringing and personality. “I can never say such things about any woman who has carved her own journey.”

For the unversed, in 2019, Taapsee praised the trailer of Kangana’s ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ in a post on X. However, she did not mention Kangana’s name. This prompted Rangoli Chandel to lash out at the ‘Mulk’ actress. “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain. Magar pls note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard, Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter, and Taapsee ji, you need to stop being a sasti copy.” Reportedly, Rangoli later deleted her X post.

In the same interview, Taapsee also took a moment to reflect on the issues of the film industry. The actress noted that women-centric films receive smaller budgets and limited screens upon release. She emphasised the need to address these biases and work on them. Moreover, the actress also iterated the need to judge actors on their skill for the craft while casting and not their social media following.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu last starred in ‘Dunki’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein.’ Moving ahead, she is reuniting with Anubhav Sinha following their successful collaboration on ‘Thappad’ and ‘Mulk.’