Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter controversy doesn’t seem to end. A few weeks back, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended. This came after Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred via her tweets and reported her Twitter handle.

However, it seems as if Rangoli is back on Twitter but no confirmations are there. Recently, an unverified Twitter account that identifies as @KillBillBride and introduces its owner as ‘Rangoli Chandel, Manager and spokesperson to the Actor, Filmmaker #KanganaRanaut, as well as ‘Mother Wife Entrepreneur, has come down heavily on Tablighi Jamaat, the missionary group that was accused a while back of spreading COVID-19 by not adhering to social distancing norms.

A tweet on the account, which carries Rangoli’s mugshot as display picture but no blue tick, goes, “India se kya ghar se bahar na nikle aaisa ban lagao in #TablighiJamaat walo par gutter ke keedo se bhi gande hai joh Police aur Doctor pe thukte hai joh unki madat kar rahe aur waise bhi agar ye na hote toh aj India main patients bhot bhot kum hote (why just India, ban #TablighiJamaat people in a way so that they cannot leave their homes. They are worse than vermins in the gutter for they spit on policepersons and doctors who try to help them. As it is, if these guys were not around, the number of patients in India would be far less) so throw them out right away (sic).”

The tweet was posted in response to a news tweet that the government has blacklisted 960 foreign-based Tablighi Jamaat members from travelling to India for 10 years.

With a statement like this, the Twitterati is wondering if Rangoli is back on the social media platform. For the unversed, post her account suspension, Rangoli had released a statement saying that Twitter is a biased platform that can be avoided. She mentioned in her statement that she won’t be renewing her account on Twitter and that fans should watch out for direct interviews of Kangana.