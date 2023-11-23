Randeep Hooda to Wed Lin Laishram in Private Manipur Ceremony with Mythological Twist

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is set to embark on a new chapter in his life as he prepares to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lin Laishram. The couple has chosen the scenic locale of Manipur as the backdrop for their nuptials, scheduled to take place later this month. The decision to wed in Manipur reflects Hooda’s desire for an intimate ceremony away from the prying eyes of the media.

Known for his private nature, Randeep Hooda aims to keep the wedding a low-key affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The actor is shying away from the glitz and glamour of a high-profile event, opting instead for a more personal celebration in the serene surroundings of Manipur. This decision also holds sentimental value for Hooda, as he wishes to commence this new phase of life in the place where his beloved, Lin Laishram, hails from.

Adding a unique touch to their union, the couple has chosen a theme inspired by the epic Mahabharata for their wedding. Drawing inspiration from the tale of Arjuna, one of the legendary Pandava brothers, who journeyed to Manipura and wedded Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom, Hooda and Laishram are infusing their celebration with a mythological twist. The choice of this theme adds a layer of symbolism and cultural richness to their union, bringing the essence of a timeless saga to their special day.

Following the wedding ceremony in Manipur, the couple plans to host a reception in the bustling city of Mumbai. This event will serve as an opportunity for Randeep and Lin to share their joy with industry colleagues and close friends. However, the date for the reception remains undisclosed, keeping in line with Hooda’s preference for maintaining a level of privacy around his personal life.

Randeep Hooda’s decision to keep the wedding under wraps aligns with his inclination towards a more reserved lifestyle, and the choice of a mythological theme adds a distinctive touch to what promises to be a memorable celebration. As the actor steps into this new chapter of his life, he does so with a blend of tradition, sentiment, and a commitment to keeping the sanctity of the occasion intact.

In the coming weeks, the picturesque landscapes of Manipur will witness the union of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in a ceremony that intertwines their personal journey with the age-old tales of love and matrimony. For this couple, the wedding is not just a union of two souls but a reflection of their shared values, cultural heritage, and the unique bond that has blossomed over time.