Actor Randeep Hooda has been facing flak online for an allegedly casteist and sexist joke he shared using the name of Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati in an old video that has gone viral.

The video did not go down well with a section of netizens who has called the actor’s behaviour “casteist”, “sexist” and also demanded an apology.

Sharing the video, a user tweeted: “If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.”

“@RandeepHooda This shows how sexist, casteist, and foolish you are!! #Casteist_Termites #Casteism #sexism,” wrote another user.

“Mr Randeep Hooda will pay for this, Indian audience would not forgive him, I as an obc person strongly condemn his remarks,” posted another user.

“@RandeepHooda Miss Mayawati is considered “behan” by most of Dalit population of UP. She is not just a politician, a Dalit icon too. Anyway, it is very sexist and misogynistic comment. Suppose anyone saying saying this to your sister? Apologize,” expressed another user.

“It took me while to understand this, and I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm,” wrote another user.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda features alongside Salman Khan in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, which dropped digitally on Eid.