Randeep Hooda joins Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s ‘SDGM’

Randeep Hooda has officially joined the cast of Sunny Deol’s upcoming collaboration with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. To celebrate the ‘Highway’ actor’s birthday, the makers of the slated thriller took to their social media handles to announce that Randeep Hooda is onboard for the upcoming untitled project, currently being dubbed ‘SDGM.’

The birthday boy also took to Instagram to share the announcement poster and express his excitement about joining the team of ‘SDGM.’ The post was accompanied by the caption, “Excited to be a part of this action feast – #SDGM. Cannot wait to get on set with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST.”

The film’s director, Gopichand Malineni, also dropped the poster on X and wished the actor a happy birthday. Sharing the post, the director of hit Telugu films like ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘Krack’ wrote, “Welcome aboard the most versatile actor @RandeepHooda sir. Wishing you a very happy birthday from team #SDGM.”

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” ‘SDGM’ is being co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The music for the upcoming film will be composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team working on the project. This action film will mark Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol and Hooda, the film will also feature Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ which he also directed, produced, and wrote. Prior to that, the actor starred in the comedy film ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ alongside Ileana D’Cruz. On the other hand, Sunny Deol recently made a groundbreaking comeback with ‘Gadar 2,’ which emerged as one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Currently, the actor is shooting for director Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947,’ which is being jointly produced by Sunny and Aamir Khan’s productions. Alongside Deol, the film also stars Preity Zinta, who is set to play a titular role. Additionally, Deol has ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.