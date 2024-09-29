Ranbir Kapoor teases ‘Love & War’ look on birthday

On his birthday, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a delightful surprise by greeting them in person, sparking curiosity about his new appearance.

As Kapoor stepped out to meet admirers, sporting a white cap and a neatly trimmed beard, many began speculating if this fresh look was tied to his upcoming role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film ‘Love & War’.

Fans, already abuzz with excitement for the project, are now wondering on social media if Kapoor’s new style offers a glimpse into his character.

The film, set to release in March 2026, has created waves ever since its announcement. With Bhansali, a director renowned for his grand cinematic vision, at the helm, expectations are sky-high.

The ensemble cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has only fueled the buzz.

Adding to the excitement, netizens have taken to social media to share their artistic imaginations of the film. Using AI technology, they’ve crafted fan-made posters showcasing Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal in various imagined looks for ‘Love & War’.

Kapoor’s birthday appearance adds fuel to the fire, and it seems like the countdown to March 2026 has truly begun.