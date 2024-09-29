Ranbir Kapoor fans mark birthday with AI posters of Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’

On the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor, fans have taken to social media to celebrate in a rather unique way. The buzz isn’t just about the actor turning another year older, but about his upcoming collaboration with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the much-anticipated film ‘Love & War’, set to release in 2026.

Fans, eager for any update about the project, have gone a step further by creating AI-generated posters of the film.

The excitement surrounding ‘Love & War’ is understandable. Bhansali is known for his grand, visually stunning films, often filled with intense emotions and intricate storytelling. With a cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film has already stirred interest as a potential blockbuster. Fans have dubbed it “the film of the decade,” and even though the release is still two years away, anticipation is building fast.

To express their excitement, netizens used AI to design posters that feature the lead actors in imagined looks for the film. The results? Stunningly detailed and imaginative.

These fan-made visuals portray Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky in dramatic, larger-than-life avatars, which feel right in line with Bhansali’s trademark style. Some posters show Ranbir as a brooding warrior, while others capture Alia and Vicky in regal, intense poses, fitting the epic narrative of ‘Love & War’.

Ranbir Kapoor, no stranger to working with Bhansali, made his debut in the filmmaker’s 2007 film ‘Saawariya’. Although the film wasn’t a hit, Ranbir’s career took off with later successes like ‘Rockstar’ (2011) and ‘Barfi!’ (2012). His collaboration with Bhansali once again in ‘Love & War’ has fans nostalgic and excited about what’s to come.

As 2026 approaches, the AI-generated posters serve as a reminder that the fanfare for ‘Love & War’ is already gaining momentum.