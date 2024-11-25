Ranbir Kapoor on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love And War’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is happy to reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years in their upcoming film ‘Love And War’. Joining him in this much-anticipated project are Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, who began his acting career under Bhansali’s direction in ‘Saawariya’ (2007), shared his excitement about collaborating again during an engaging session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Reflecting on the journey, Ranbir described Bhansali as his “godfather,” emphasizing the profound influence the filmmaker has had on his craft.

“Everything I know about films and acting, I owe to him,” Ranbir said. “He hasn’t changed one bit. His passion for cinema is unwavering, and he’s still as hardworking as ever. All he wants to discuss is the character and how to push boundaries creatively.”

Officially announced earlier this year, ‘Love And War’ is ready to begin production soon, marking a major collaboration that has already sparked excitement among fans of both the actor and director.

During the same session, moderated by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Ranbir also delved into another significant project close to his heart: the restoration of his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor’s films. In partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), his uncle Kunal Kapoor, and the Film Heritage Foundation, Ranbir and his team have successfully restored 10 films so far.

“There’s still so much more to do,” Ranbir said. “I hope people take the opportunity to discover my grandfather’s incredible work, especially those who haven’t yet experienced it.”

IFFI 2024, which runs until November 28, is showcasing a stellar lineup of over 180 films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres. Among its highlights is a special tribute celebrating the centenaries of iconic Indian cinema figures: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi.