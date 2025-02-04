Dining With the Kapoors: family, food, and cinema- unfiltered

After Netflix US revealed the 2025 slate, Netflix India dropped the titles from the subcontinent that are going to hit the platform this year. Among the several series lined up is ‘Dining With the Kapoors.’ The upcoming show invites viewers to have a seat at the table with one of the most powerful, prolific, and oldest families in the Indian film industry. With unfiltered conversations and stories, the show is going to be all about family, food, and cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the poster of ‘Dining With the Kapoors.’ The accompanying caption read, “A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families. Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix.”

Coming to the stars who will make an appearance, of course, members of the Kapoor family will be a part. This includes Bollywood sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Fans will also get to see sibling duo Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are a part of the series as well. Also joining the table are Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Rima Jain and Armaan Jain.

Additionally, the star-studded lineup includes Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and grandson Agastya Nanda. Other appearances include Bharat Sahni, Zahan Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Namita Kapur, Manoj Jain, Pooja Desai, Neila Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Kanchan Desai and Shaira Kapoor.

Armaan Jain, creator and showrunner of ‘Dining With The Kapoors,’ shed light on the upcoming show. He said in a statement, “This film has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of my life. It’s a dream I’ve carried with me since childhood. A chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. It’s my first time conceptualizing, producing, and showrunning and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life.”

He added, “Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren’t just passions. They were the moments that brought us together. The real magic happens around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories define who we are. This film is my way of honoring that legacy, celebrating the bonds that connect us, and sharing the warmth that food and family bring.”

Jain continued, “With Smriti Mundhra as director, we’ve crafted something heartfelt and authentic that reflects not just our family. But the joy of sharing a meal, of passing down recipes and stories, of finding comfort in each other’s company. Alongside my partners, Varun and Naval at Aavashyak Media, we are excited to share this part of our world with audiences worldwide. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix to help bring this vision to life. Featuring the Kapoor family icons across generations, Dining with the Kapoors invites you to grab a plate, because we’ve saved you a seat at our table! Hope you’re hungry!”