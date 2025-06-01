Ileana D’Cruz on missing ‘Raid 2’: “Busy with diapers and baby cream!”

Ileana D’Cruz fans were in for a bittersweet revelation this week as the actor opened up about why she’s not in ‘Raid 2’.

During a recent Instagram Q\&A, the ‘Barfi!’ star shared that although she was offered a chance to return as Malini Pathak in the sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Raid’, motherhood came first this time.

“I miss working in movies too,” Ileana told a fan who said they missed her presence in Indian cinema. “’Raid’ was such a special film, and Malini was a special character to play. I would have loved to be part of ‘Raid 2’. But I had just had my baby, and my priorities are very different at the moment.”

Ileana is not just basking in baby cuddles, she’s also expecting her second child! The actor, who married Michael Dolan in May 2023 and gave birth to their son in August last year, revealed she’s now embracing the whirlwind life of a new mom.

When asked why she’s been away from the spotlight, Ileana didn’t sugarcoat it: “Because I’m busy with diapers and baby bum cream.”

Motherhood, she admitted, has been both beautiful and brutal. “The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Wasn’t like anything I expected. All consuming and 24/7. No off days,” she wrote. “But my god, the feeling I get to see my little one smile, or hold me, or just thrive and be a happy healthy boy, makes me feel like I’m superwoman.”

Navigating help during this time, Ileana shared, was a journey in itself. “I found it hard to accept the help initially because I wanted everything to be done a specific way for my baby. You know what will be best, but sometimes you need a little break too.”

Though she couldn’t make it back for ‘Raid 2’, Ileana was all praise for her replacement, Vaani Kapoor. “Vaani looked lovely in all the promos I’ve seen,” she said. “I’m sure she brought her own lovely charm to her character. Hope that clears any confusion.”