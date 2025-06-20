Raghav Juyal on 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: “We were so free and rebellious”

It’s been a whole decade since ‘ABCD 2’ hit the big screens, but for dancer-actor Raghav Juyal, the memories feel as fresh as ever.

Marking the film’s 10-year anniversary, Raghav took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, reflecting on what he called the “free, rebellious, and pure” time of his life when the movie was being made.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Posting throwback pictures from the sets, Raghav expressed his gratitude to director-choreographer Remo D’Souza and producer Lizelle D’Souza for giving him the opportunity.

Tagging his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, he wrote, “10 years of #ABCD2 we were so free and rebellious, so honest and so pure. Thank you @remodsouza and @lizelleremodsouza for abcd.”

The nostalgia didn’t end there. Varun Dhawan, who played the lead in the dance drama, also joined in to celebrate the milestone. He shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video from the film’s wrap party on his Instagram stories.

The clip captured Varun, Remo, Shraddha, and Raghav letting loose and dancing their hearts out to Govinda’s iconic track “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy” from the 1994 film ‘Dulaara’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories, so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with,” Varun wrote.

He added that he vividly remembers the night of the wrap party, calling it a celebration where they all simply danced to Hindi masala songs without a care in the world.

Released on June 19, 2015, ‘ABCD 2’ was a celebration of youth, passion, and perseverance. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film followed the journey of a Mumbai-based dance crew as they fought against all odds to prove themselves on the world stage.

The story loosely drew inspiration from the real-life achievements of Indian dancers Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, the masterminds behind the group that eventually became ‘The Kings’—the team that went on to win the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

The film starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Sushant Pujari, and dance legend Prabhu Deva. ‘ABCD 2’ came as a sequel to the 2013 hit ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’.