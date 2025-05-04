Radhikka Madan turns 30 in style: Red dress, pool splash & a blooper!

Radhikka Madan just turned 30, and let’s just say — she did not let the milestone pass without making a splash, quite literally.

The actress, known for her fiery screen presence and bold film choices, took her birthday party to the pool and shared a hilarious highlight reel with fans that proves she knows how to mix glam with goof.

Taking to Instagram on May 1, Radhikka Madan gave followers an inside look at her big day — a sun-soaked pool party filled with giggles, tight hugs, spontaneous dancing, and even an unexpected blooper that had everyone in splits.

From heartfelt moments with loved ones to full-on fun with friends, her birthday had everything you’d want from a summer bash.

Of course, Radhikka didn’t hold back in the fashion department either. She turned heads in a stunning sleeveless red mini dress, featuring a netted midriff and a chic knot detail that added just the right touch of sass.

To top it off, she accessorized with a rose choker, channeling major birthday queen energy. And honestly? She nailed it.

The caption on her birthday post was peak Radhikka energy: “Not sure if I got wiser, but I definitely got better at throwing parties. Thank you for all the lovely wishes.”

Honestly, we stan a self-aware party pro.

Her fans flooded the comments with love, sending in heartfelt wishes and emojis galore, while some couldn’t stop laughing at the unexpected blooper moment — which we won’t spoil here, but trust us, it’s worth the watch.

When she’s not throwing unforgettable parties, Radhikka’s busy shaking up the big screen. From her raw performance in ‘Pataakha’ to the emotional depth she brought to ‘Angrezi Medium’ and ‘Shiddat’, she’s carved out a space for herself in Bollywood that’s anything but typical.