Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 5, is responding well to treatment. As per the latest reports, the celebrity daughter has now tested negative and is awaiting the result of a third test. If she tests negative a third time, Shaza will be discharged from the hospital and will be in home quarantine for the next 14 days. She is admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Shaza is the second celebrity to be diagnosed with the virus after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

“Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” reported Hindustan Times.

After Shaza, her elder sister and actor Zoa Morani too tested positive for Coronavirus. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Both sisters have a travel history. While Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month, Zoa travelled to Rajasthan.

On April 8, Karim Morani’s results came in and the producer was diagnosed with the virus as well.

On Wednesday, Zoa took to her official Instagram handle to share her health update and her experience. “My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon,” she wrote.

Zoa’s caption read, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands (sic).”

Karim Morani is a close friend of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and has produced many of his films. The producer lives in Juhu, Mumbai with his family.