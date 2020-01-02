Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently soaring high on her career. As the actress moved in the New Year, she got sassier. Yes! the actress brought in the New Year with a lot of glam. The Krrish actress, who is known for her sartorial choices, stepped into the new decade in a stunning outfit at the Jonas Brothers concert.

For the concert, Priyanka opted for a pink-coloured backless dress that made her fans turned their faces around. Her backless dress had puffy shoulders and sleeves. The extremely plunging neckline dress had a knot detail at the waist that brought the whole look together, flaunting the actress’ enviable curves. The lower part of Priyanka’s dress opened up into a long flowy A-line skirt with intricate pleat details.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year 🥂2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:39am PST

To accessorize her look, the Baywatch actress wore a watch and glammed up with a pink lip, kohl clad eyes, and fresh blow-dried middle-parted hair.

The actress was seen enjoying the Jonas Brothers concert with Sofie Turner and Danielle Jonas. This trio of wives is known as the J-sisters. The Jonas Brothers were performing in Miami and the show ended with all of them celebrating with their fans as the clock struck 12.

View this post on Instagram More last night #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:35am PST

Just before midnight, Joe, Kevin and Nick were joined by their respective wives (Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, also known as the J Sisters) for the countdown to 2020 and, of course, the midnight kisses.



Before getting snapped at the concert, Priyanka Chopra was seen arriving at the location in a stunning maxi dress that made heads turn.