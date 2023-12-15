Prateik Babbar regrets losing ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ lead to Farhan Akhtar.

Prateik Babbar, the Mumbai-based actor, recently opened up about a pivotal moment in his career that left him disheartened. In a candid interview, he delved into the past, recounting a phase he considers one of the lowest points in his professional journey.

The actor revealed that he had been on the verge of securing the lead role in the biographical sports drama film, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.’ Set to portray the iconic athlete Milkha Singh, Prateik expressed his disappointment at losing the opportunity, despite feeling confident that he had been ‘locked’ for the role.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Prateik reminisced about the audition process, sharing an anecdote involving fellow actor Ranveer Singh. According to Prateik, after Ranveer left the audition room, he stepped in, believing that he had found his breakthrough role. The Mumbai Saga star described how the audition abruptly halted, signaling that the casting team had found their ideal candidate in him.

Detailing the subsequent developments, Prateik disclosed that he had commenced reading sessions with esteemed screenwriter Prasoon Joshi. Even director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra visited him on the set of another project in Udaipur, demonstrating the commitment and investment put into preparing for the role.

However, the turning point came when negotiations for the commercial aspects of the project surfaced. At the tender age of 23, Prateik, lacking experience in financial discussions, entrusted his then-manager to handle the negotiations. Unfortunately, miscommunication and mishandling ensued, as Prateik’s agency failed to respond promptly, leading to a significant setback.

In a surprising turn of events, Prateik discovered three weeks later that Farhan Akhtar had stepped into the shoes he thought were his. Reflecting on the incident, Prateik expressed lingering disappointment, emphasizing the impact it had on his career trajectory.

This revelation sheds light on the intricacies and challenges actors face behind the scenes, underscoring the importance of effective communication and negotiation skills in the competitive world of the entertainment industry. Prateik’s candid account serves as a reminder that success in showbiz often hinges on a delicate balance of talent, timing, and business acumen.