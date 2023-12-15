Prateik Babbar opens up about divorce, admits rushed marriage

In a candid revelation, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has finally broken his silence on the intricacies surrounding his divorce from film producer Sanya Sagar, shedding light on the tumultuous period he endured. The actor, known for his roles in movies like “Chhichhore” and “India Lockdown,” disclosed the challenges he faced during the dissolution of his marriage.

Prateik and Sanya tied the knot in 2019 after a period of courtship, but the union met an unfortunate demise earlier this year, culminating in their official divorce in January 2023. The actor, now embracing a newfound love with actress Priya Banerjee, opened up about the tough times he faced during the aftermath of the separation.

In a heartfelt confession, Prateik acknowledged that their decision to marry was driven by external factors, including familial pressures and personal timelines. “It (the marriage) was rushed. There was some family pressure. I was 32, and I wanted to have kids by 35,” he candidly revealed. The actor stressed the importance of understanding each other before committing to a lifelong partnership, emphasizing that rushing into matrimony without adequate exploration proved detrimental.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the divorce, Prateik Babbar admitted to being an “absolute mess” for an extended period. He recognized that the haste in decision-making led to erroneous choices, expressing a sense of betrayal within the confines of his failed marriage. However, the actor, resilient in the face of adversity, concluded on a positive note.

“We thought we would figure out love and compatibility on our way. It doesn’t work like that. You need to figure out everything before. Emotional frustrations led to bad choices and decisions. I felt betrayed in my marriage. But if that marriage had not failed, I wouldn’t have met the woman in my life today,” he asserted, highlighting the silver lining in the midst of personal hardship.

Prateik’s journey, marked by introspection and self-discovery, serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mindful decision-making in matters of the heart, resonating with those who have faced similar challenges in navigating the complexities of relationships. As he embarks on a new chapter with Priya Banerjee, the actor stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of learning from past experiences.