Kiran Rao on the state of Indian OTT: “Still a long way to go”

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, known for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Dhobi Ghat’, believes that Indian streaming platforms have yet to reach their full potential in terms of groundbreaking storytelling.

Speaking at the 7th Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), hosted by the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA), she shared her perspective on the evolution of OTT content in India.

Rao recalled how streaming platforms initially promised a new era of storytelling, allowing for detailed world-building and deeper character exploration—something not always possible in traditional cinema.

However, she feels that while there have been impressive achievements in writing, the industry still has much more to explore.

“Self-censorship has become a major factor,” Rao noted, comparing India’s current OTT landscape to the American TV boom.

“Back then, writers had the freedom to tell stories in ways that films couldn’t. Characters could evolve naturally, and issues could be explored in greater depth. That kind of storytelling was possible.”

She acknowledged that while this remains the case for many global industries, she isn’t certain if India is fully embracing the potential of streaming. One of the key challenges, according to Rao, is bringing more audiences back to OTT platforms.

“During COVID-19, there was a huge shift towards streaming,” she said. “But now, the content that dominates Indian OTT doesn’t feel too different from what we see in mainstream films. The promise of something fresh, of immersive world-building, hasn’t fully materialized. I think part of it is because the OTT bubble has burst.”

Rao pointed out that there was a time when OTT was a creative goldmine—where filmmakers could pursue bold, unconventional ideas. However, she now questions whether enough stories are being commissioned and if the economics of streaming still support ambitious projects.

“There is still great writing happening in Indian OTT, but there’s a lot more we should do,” she emphasized.

When asked by moderator-writer Mitesh Shah if she has any plans to develop content for streaming, Rao revealed that while she has ideas, nothing is final. “I have a couple of series ideas, including a mini-series, but I don’t know where to go with them yet. Sometimes, I even feel like adapting those ideas into films instead.”

The ISC conference, which wraps up on Sunday, features insights from notable screenwriters and filmmakers, including Shoojit Sircar, C Prem Kumar, Christo Tomy, Hemanth M Rao, Vivek Athreya, Biswapati Sarkar, and Anand Tiwari. These industry veterans will share their experiences and discuss the evolving landscape of storytelling in India.