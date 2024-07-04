Prateik Babbar joins Salman Khan and Sathyaraj in ‘Sikandar’ cast

The buzz around the upcoming film “Sikandar” has just intensified with the exciting announcement that actors Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar will be joining the star-studded cast. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, this film promises to be a cinematic treat.

Nadiadwala Grandson, the film’s production house, delighted fans by sharing this thrilling news along with behind-the-scenes photos from the set. Sathyaraj, known for his iconic portrayal of Kattappa in “Baahubali,” is set to mesmerize audiences once again in “Sikandar.”

“We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens,” read the production house’s note, clearly showing their excitement.

Directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is set for a grand release next Eid. Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Sajid’s wife, shared her excitement on social media, posting fresh pictures from the set. “Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir. What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with Prateik Babbar,” she wrote on X.

Salman Khan had earlier teased fans with a picture from the sets in June. The photo showed him in a light blue shirt, smiling at a screen, with Sajid Nadiadwala and A.R. Murugadoss sharing a laugh beside him. “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025,” Salman captioned the post, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Adding to the excitement, Rashmika Mandanna’s involvement was officially announced by the production house in May. “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!” Rashmika shared her enthusiasm on Instagram Stories, saying, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.”

“Sikandar” marks another collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously delivered hits like “Kick,” “Judwaa,” and “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.” With a release date set for Eid 2025, fans eagerly await what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.