Telugu superstar Prabhas is all set for his next flick titled Adipurush. Ever since the actor shared the news, his fans have been going gaga over it. Last week, the makers of the films finally unveiled the first look of the film. It was also revealed that Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram’s character in the film.

Talking during an interview, SS Rajamouli stated that he knows the story of the film and said that it is the perfect time for the film as the Bhumi Pujan was also conducted recently for the Ram Janmabumi in Ayodhya. He also stated that Prabhas will be the right person to play as Lord Ram.

The Times of India quoted SS Rajamouli, “I saw the first-look of the film long ago and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. There is no better time for him to portray this character. Weeks ago we saw the entire country reverberate with Lord Ram’s chant during the Bhumi Puja in Ayodhya. I think the country will enjoy seeing Prabhas playing the role. I have heard about the film and I think it’s going to be great.”

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” said Prabhas.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s is busy with his next directorial venture is RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.