Just after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has faced many allegations of being a drug hub. Shedding some light on it, on Wednesday, Pooja Bhatt writes on twitter, asking society if anyone cares about people in the fringes of society who need rehabilitation.

She wrote, “Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered and broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty and squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?”

This comes amidst reports of Shruti Modi being summoned on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The questioning of Shruti Modi is part of the NCB investigation in the wake of a case registered at the request of the Enforcement Directorate.

The NCB has to date arrested over one and a half dozen people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others, as part of the investigation into the late actor’s death.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on June 14.