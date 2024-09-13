‘Ik Kudi’ Duo Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunite for ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are reuniting after eight years for Alia’s upcoming film, ‘Jigra’. The duo, who previously collaborated on the hit film ‘Udta Punjab’, have sent fans into a frenzy with nostalgia. While both starred in the film, Diljit voiced the chart-topping track “Ik Kudi,” which was filmed on Alia. Alia shared the news on Instagram, and fans have since flooded the comments section. ‘Jigra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will hit theaters on October 11.

On September 13, Alia took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of ‘Jigra’, teasing the collaboration in a quirky way. In the picture, Alia and Diljit are sitting on their chairs with their backs to the camera. Diljit’s chair reads, “sings about kudi,” while Alia’s chair reads, “the said kudi.” In the caption, Alia wrote, “Chairs say it all.” The post has taken fans on an emotional journey as they recall how far the stars have come since ‘Udta Punjab’. While Alia has been delivering hits and is gearing up for her next, Diljit has been captivating audiences globally with his ongoing ‘Dil-luminati’ tour.

Since Alia shared the post, fans have flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “While the world fights for tickets, she collabs with the man himself.” Another enthusiastically commented, “‘Ik Kudi’ duo is back y’all.” One fan also humorously wrote, “Bhaisaaaaaabbb this is jigraa post of the day.”

‘Jigra’ chronicles the story of a sister who is ready to do anything for her brother. Focused on sibling love, the upcoming film promises a thrilling and captivating ride. The film, featuring Alia Bhatt in a fearless avatar in an action-packed narrative, has piqued fans’ expectations. It also stars Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘Archies’. ‘Jigra’ is a co-production of Alia Bhatt’s Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh will kick off the Indian leg of his ‘Dil-luminati’ tour on November 26. The singer has already dazzled global audiences with tours in Canada, the US, and other venues. Notably, ticket sales for the Indian segment went live recently, and all scheduled shows sold out within two minutes. The buzz around his tour solidifies his stardom and appeal.