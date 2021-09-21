These pics of Kareena Kapoor will make you crave for ‘Instant Vacation’

Many of us have not taken a holiday with our friends or even our closest relatives for over a year. As for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her beloved hubby Saif Ali Khan, it’s a different story.

Both of them have traveled extensively in the past year, visiting places like Dharamshala and Maldives for work as well as or fun. Also, Kareena spent her holidays vacationing in Gstaad in Switzerland even before the COVID-19 lockdown. She continuously posted photos online, sharing how she spent her time in Gstaad.

Bebo takes her holidays very seriously, and as for fashion, she wears the prettiest clothes, dons most stunning pair of shades, or trendy boots.

She posts dozens of double-tap-worthy photos on her Instagram handle every holiday season, and today we’re sharing some of them here.

Kareena Kapoor’s most talked-about holidays were to Dharamshala, Gstaad, and the Maldives.

Here are some of the best captures from the trips: