Kareena Kapoor Khan clocks 25 years in cinema, and the spotlight is still hers

It’s been 25 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into Bollywood, and what a ride it has been. From the shy girl in ‘Refugee’ to the sass queen of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and the fierce ‘Crew’ member flying high in 2024, Kareena’s journey hasn’t just been about hits. It’s been about evolving with style, strength, and zero apologies.

Back in 2000, she made her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in J.P. Dutta’s ‘Refugee’. While the film didn’t become a blockbuster, Kareena’s sharp screen presence caught everyone’s eye.

But it was her performance as Poo in ‘K3G’ (2001) that turned her into a pop culture legend. To this day, fans quote her lines, copy her looks, and meme her expressions.

“P.H.A.T. – Pretty, hot, and tempting” became a whole vibe.

But Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t stop at glam. She dove into roles that many mainstream heroines avoided, like the street-smart sex worker in ‘Chameli’ or the complex Dolly Mishra in ‘Omkara’.

Her portrayal of Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ (2007) became a career-defining moment and a fan favorite, blending vulnerability with unstoppable charm.

Off screen, too, Kareena has kept it real. She broke the taboo around working during pregnancy when she walked the ramp while carrying her first son, Taimur. She redefined what it meant to be a mom in Bollywood, not hiding away but owning the spotlight.

And she’s been a vocal champion for balance, family, fitness, and film all find equal space in her life.

In recent years, she’s pushed boundaries further, entering the podcast space with ‘What Women Want’, where she chats openly about everything from parenting to body image.

She also made her OTT debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’, proving once again that Kareena’s never afraid to experiment. With ‘Crew’, she’s back on the big screen showing that commercial success and meaningful performances can go hand-in-hand, even in her 40s.

What sets her apart? It’s not just her acting chops or her fashion sense. It’s the way she’s stayed consistently ‘relevant’. While many of her contemporaries have slowed down, Kareena seems to have found a new gear, constantly evolving, yet never losing that effortless Bebo charm.

She has gone from bubbly ingénue to seasoned powerhouse, without ever losing her spark.