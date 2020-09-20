Upcoming Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!,” tweeted Payal.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Payal and tweeted demanding Kashyap’s arrest.

“Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account. She also retweeted Payal’s post.

Anurag Kashyap is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by Payal Ghosh.