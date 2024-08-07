Parineeti Chopra tunes into Raghav Chadha’s parliament speech from London

While actor Parineeti Chopra is currently in London, she’s found a unique way to stay connected to her husband, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. On Wednesday, Parineeti shared a video on Instagram of herself watching Chadha’s live Parliament speech on Sansad TV, offering a glimpse into their long-distance dynamic.

Chadha recently stirred discussions with his proposal to lower the minimum age for contesting elections in India from 25 to 21. As he made his case in Parliament, Parineeti was thousands of miles away but still deeply engaged with his work. In her Instagram post, she humorously noted the shift from binge-watching TV shows to tuning into live political debates, writing, “From binge-watching shows to watching his Parliament speeches LIVE on Sansad TV – who knew? The only way to see him from miles away!” She also tagged the post with #longdistance, highlighting the reality of their current situation.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 23, 2023, have been managing their lives between Mumbai and Delhi since the nuptials. Their wedding was a lavish affair, with Parineeti donning a cream and golden lehenga and Raghav in a white sherwani. The couple shared their official wedding album the following day on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Despite the geographical distance, Parineeti and Raghav continue to share moments of their lives with their followers. Earlier in July, they attended the Wimbledon 2024 finals, enjoying a rare break from their busy schedules. Their posts and updates reveal a blend of professional commitment and personal affection, making their relationship a topic of interest for many.

As they navigate their respective careers and maintain their connection, Parineeti’s creative ways of supporting her husband from afar reflect both her dedication and the evolving nature of their relationship.