Akshay, Riteish, Fardeen recreate ‘Heyy Babyy’ dance moves with twist

In a delightful throwback with a contemporary twist, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan have rekindled the magic of their iconic dance steps from the 2007 hit film ‘Heyy Babyy’. The trio recently took to Instagram to share a lively reel where they blended the beloved moves from their old film with the catchy beats of “Hauli Hauli,” a track from Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Released on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar’s Instagram reel captures the three stars in high spirits with Riteish and Fardeen, celebrating their past collaboration while offering a sneak peek into their latest project. The video showcases their infectious energy as they skillfully merge the classic dance steps with the fresh choreography of “Hauli Hauli,” giving fans a delightful dose of nostalgia mixed with something new.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar invited fans to join in on the fun, writing, “When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein. Now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us, and we’ll reshare the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releases in cinemas on 15th August 2024.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their excitement in the comments. One fan declared it as “the craziest collab of 2024,” while another simply cheered, “Heyy Babyy trio.”

Earlier this month, the trailer for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ was released, offering a glimpse into the film’s storyline. The trailer introduces viewers to a group of seven friends who come together for a dinner party and engage in a game that forces them to reveal their deepest secrets and hidden truths. The intriguing premise has certainly piqued the curiosity of fans, setting the stage for an engaging watch.

Adding to the buzz, Akshay Kumar recently shared a new romantic track from the film titled “Duur Na Karin.” The song, which features Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan, has been described as a heartfelt reminder to cherish loved ones. The track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Kumaar. Kumar’s post about the song emphasized its emotional depth and connection, while also continuing to build anticipation for the film’s release.

In addition to the romantic ballad, a vibrant Punjabi dance number has also been released. This song includes a lively performance featuring Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and others. The video even highlights Fardeen Khan and Akshay Kumar revisiting their iconic dance moves from ‘Heyy Babyy’, dressed in traditional attire and grooving to the energetic beats.

‘Khel Khel Mein’, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024, moving up from its original September release date. Produced by a team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vipul D Shah, the film promises to offer a rollercoaster of emotions with its unique blend of comedy and drama. The production aims to deliver a refreshing take on the genre, combining humor, heart, and a touch of nostalgia to captivate audiences.

As the release date approaches, the film’s marketing campaign continues to build excitement, ensuring that fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can experience this cinematic treat in theatres.