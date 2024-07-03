Parineeti Chopra hails ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ as career-defining achievement

In a recent interview, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the overwhelming success of the film “Amar Singh Chamkila.” Reflecting on this achievement, she remarked, “It feels like a lifetime achievement award. It’s as though the past two years dedicated to this film have been a culmination of my career. Typically, such recognition comes after decades of work, but this feels genuine, bona fide. It’s a real hit, not manufactured by PR. People genuinely like this film, which means more than any other metric today.”

Parineeti expressed her excitement about the new opportunities that have come her way since the film’s release. She shared, “The roles I’m getting now are entirely different. Directors have noticed something unique in my portrayal of Amarjot Kaur that they hadn’t seen in my previous work. One director even told me, ‘I couldn’t picture anyone else in this role until I saw you in Chamkila. Now, I can’t imagine casting anyone else.’ It’s amazing to see this shift in perception, all thanks to my role in this film.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

“Amar Singh Chamkila,” released in 2024, is an Indian Hindi-language biographical drama that delves into the life of the renowned musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, known for his compelling storytelling and distinctive cinematic style.

It stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, portraying Chamkila with depth and authenticity. Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s second wife, delivering a performance that has clearly resonated with both audiences and industry professionals alike.

The film’s success is not about box office numbers but in the way it has touched people and opened new avenues for its cast. For Parineeti, the role of Amarjot Kaur has been transformative, allowing her to showcase a different facet of her acting abilities. This recognition and the fresh opportunities that come with it signify a pivotal moment in her career, akin to receiving a lifetime achievement award much earlier than expected.

As “Amar Singh Chamkila” continues to make waves, it’s clear that the film has struck a chord with viewers and critics. This film, a tribute to a legendary musician, has become a milestone in Parineeti’s career, marking a significant step forward and opening the door to a new era of roles and possibilities.