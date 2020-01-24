Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying her vacations in Maldives. Turning her vacay mode on, the actress shared snippets from her vacation on Instagram. The pictures will give you major Friyay vibes and will make you want to head to vacation this weekend.

On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures.

In one of the pics, Parineeti is seen sitting on a hammock in the middle of the ocean. She captioned it as, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!! (sic).”

Another pic has Parineeti striking a pose after a diving session. Wearing a black outfit paired with a hat, the actress writes, “Before and after diving. Sigh (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Before and after diving. Sigh. ☂️🧜‍♀️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:58pm PST

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film failed to perform at the box office. The actress has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. She will be playing the lead role in official Hindi remake of The Girl on The Train. The actress also has Saina Nehwal biopic and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.